Two Women Arrested For Maintaining A Brothel In Desert Hot Springs

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:30 PM, the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (RCAHT) served a search warrant at the 13-000 block of Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs regarding a sex trafficking investigation.

During the service of the search warrant, Dongping Xu, 55 of Upland, was arrested for pimping, pandering, maintaining a brothel and solicitation of prostitution and Wanyou Lei was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and maintaining a brothel. Xu and Lei were transported to the John J Benoit Detention Center in Indio. During this investigation, no victims of sex trafficking were identified.

Report Human Trafficking activity or tips to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at (888) 373-7888

The Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force is asking anyone with additional information to contact RCAHT Task Force Investigator Aron Wolfe at (760) 836-1600 or call anonymously at (760) 341-STOP (7867) and reference incident # R213130008.