Maxwell Jenkins and Mina Sundwall On What They Will Miss the Most from “Lost in Space”

The third and final season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is upon us and it’s a bit bittersweet. This third season is as fun, thrilling, and heartfelt like the first two seasons. I spent some time with Maxwell Jenkins aka Will Robinson and Mina Sundwall aka Penny Robinson to talk about how their characters evolved, the themes of the series, and what they would miss the most from working on “Lost in Space.”

“Lost in Space” season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

