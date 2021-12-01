Deputies Interrupt Train Burglary, Return Stolen Packages

Deputies from the Palm Desert Station were dispatched to a call near the Anita Road cross of Pipeline where several suspects had disabled a train and were attempting to steal packages from the cargo hull.

Aviation spotted the suspects before deputies arrived at the scene. Once suspects realized they were being watched they ran and hid in a nearby area. The suspects were then found and taken into custody by deputies. No deputies or suspects were injured during this incident. The arrested suspects names are Omar Cardenas, age 34, Jose Sanchez, age 37, and Karina Garcia, age 28, all out of Los Angeles. The suspects were booked into John J. Benoit Detention Center for grand theft, burglary and conspiracy.

The deputies were able to locate and return all stolen packages.