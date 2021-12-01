Twentynine Palms HS Crocheting For The Homeless

The Twentynine Palms High Schools Crocheting for a Cause Club is back in full swing.

The club currently has 114 members and has already exceeded their goal of crocheting 50 scarves, with a total of 70 scarves in total. The students crochet the scarves for the homeless and those in need and will distribute them this Christmas.

The students have not only been able to craft a skill outside of their comfort zone, but they also help to continue breaking the stereotype of crocheting being only for those in the elderly community.