LQ Blackhawks Baseball Players Brandon Leon & Jordan Watson Sign College Letters of Intent

Two La Quinta Blackhawks have signed their letters of intent and will be continuing their academic and baseball careers in college next fall.

Brandon Leon is headed to Cal State Northridge and he chose the Matadors because he wanted to stay in southern California and be a part of a strong division one program. Leon was recruited to play outfield for the Matadors.

“I just knew their coaching staff was very experienced and very known. So that’s something that was important to me, the goal is to get drafted to play in the league.”

Leon has a strong family support system, he thanks everyone for his success. Especially, his older brother who couldn’t be at signing day, although he was there in spirit, and in the form of a picture Leon had with him.

“He’s been like my coach since I was little, so he’s really been a big part of my success. He’s just in Oregon right now, and so I just kind of want to have a picture with me. It’s just like he’s here, but like, not here.”

Jordan Watson is headed to Missouri to attend Evangel University, an NAIA program. Watson is excited to reunite with his older brother who currently attends Evangel University.

“My older brother already goes there, and so when I got to visit on a couple of trips just to see him I really fell in love with the campus. When I first got out there we did a chapel with the team and so I got to meet some of the guys.”

Watson was recruited to mainly pitch, but he says that he will have opportunities to play first base as well.

“I need to thank my family and my friends, and my coaches that helped along the way, the players I faced and played with, and then thank God for the gifts that He gave me. I think I’m gonna work harder now to get ready for the next team. Make sure I bring my A-game for next season.”