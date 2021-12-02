NBCares Silver Linings World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day started a little over 30 years ago when the AIDs epidemic was devastating countries around the world.

Every December 1st since 1988, the international day has been dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease.

Sandie Newton and Steven Henke take a look at how DAP Health in Palm Springs and how the organization brings health care, support services and community events to the western Coachella Valley.