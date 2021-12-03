NBCares Silver Linings Indio Tamale Festival Returns in 2021

Sandie Newton

The 29th Annual International Tamale Festival in the City of Indio takes place Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday Dec. 5.

Sandie Newtons sits down with Gopi Sangha with the GUSP Agency and Brooke Beare, Director of Communications & Marketing for the City of Indio to share the exciting happenings and what people can expect over the weekend.

More information about the Indio International Tamale Festival can be found at indiotamalefestival.com.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions