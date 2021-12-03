Nighttime Lane And Ramp Closures Scheduled Next Week For I-10 Tune-Up Project

BEAUMONT (CNS) – Nighttime road work and associated lane and ramp closures will continue next week along Interstate 10 between Beaumont and the Coachella Valley.

Crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of freeway between Beaumont and Highway 111 near Palm Springs as part of the I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune-Up, for more than a year and a half.

Alternating lane and ramp closures will continue Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day westbound along the entire length of the project and eastbound between Beaumont and Banning.

The eastbound Highland Springs Avenue off-ramp that closed on Nov. 29 will reopen on Dec. 9. Caltrans recommends the use of Beaumont or Sunset Avenue as detours.

The eastbound Highland Springs Avenue on-ramp that closed on Dec. 1 will reopen on Dec. 11. Caltrans recommends the use of Pennsylvania or Beaumont Avenue as detours.

No weekday lane closures are planned during daytime hours, though crews will continue working during the day at various points along the thoroughfare this week.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes and replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Caltrans has set up a website for project-specific updates at i10tuneup.com.

