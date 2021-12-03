Vallarta Supermarkets To Sponsor The 29th Annual Indio International Tamale Festival

INDIO, CA— (December 3, 2021)— One of the largest Latino grocers in California, Vallarta Supermarkets is sponsoring this year’s 29th annual Indio International Tamale Festival. The festival runs through December 4-5 and takes place in Downtown Indio. Vallarta Supermarkets will be the main sponsor of the Tamale Plaza, the heart of the event. In addition, Vallarta is proud to present a Sayulita Tap Room with a VIP experience for attendees. The VIP experience will feature a Tap Room with a full-service bar and a menu of Latin-inspired foods such as Birria Tacos, Taco Gobernador, and Champurrado.

“We are thrilled to be part of this international festival that celebrates tamales and the Latino culture,” said Andrew Lewis, Vice President of Marketing, Vallarta Supermarkets. “We’re also excited to share our new Pumpkin Spice Tamales, a beloved seasonal flavor with a Latino twist. It will make a great addition to the diverse selection of tamales that will be found at the Indio Tamale Festival.”

The new Pumpkin Spice Tamale developed by Vallarta’s culinary team is made with pumpkin puree, a blend of spices (including ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon), and butternut squash for a warm and hearty taste of the season in every bite. Alongside the Pumpkin Spice Tamale, Vallarta will be offering seven other different tamale varieties during the festival, including pork, beef, and corn. Beef and al pastor tacos will also be served at the festival.