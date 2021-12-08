NBCares Silver Linings Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Holiday Toy Drive

The season of gift giving is taking place across the country, and one local businesswoman plans to help children in the Coachella Valley.

Lisa Weaver, owner of Dickey’s Barbecue-Rancho Mirage, shares with NBCares Silver Linings how she plans to collect and distribute not only toys, but food as well this holiday season.

If you would like to spread cheer this holiday season, non-perishable food items, hygiene products and unwrapped gifts for youth ages 0 -18, are being accepted at the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Bob Hope in Rancho Mirage during business hours.