Four Adults Are Without A Home After A Residential Structure Fire

COACHELLA (CNS) – Four adults were displaced today after a residential

structure fire broke out in Coachella.

The Riverside County Fire received a report of the blaze at 4:14 p.m.

in the 53700 block of Van Buren Street.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find the blaze inside the

residence and contained it as of 5:06 p.m., according to officials.

Fire crews were expected to remain on the scene for the next 90

minutes for mop up.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance

to the four victims displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

