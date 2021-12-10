ICU COVID-19 Numbers Fall Meanwhile General Hospitalization Numbers Rise

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The overall number of people hospitalized with

coronavirus in Riverside County edged up, but the number of intensive care

patients dropped slightly, with four additional virus-related deaths reported

in the latest data.

According to the Riverside University Health System, COVID

hospitalizations countywide are at 274, up from 271 on Wednesday, and that

includes 60 ICU patients, down four from a day ago.

Officials said that the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since

the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 381,461,

compared to 380,864 on Wednesday.

A total 5,496 deaths from virus-related complications have been

recorded in the last 20 months. The fatalities are trailing indicators because

of delays processing death certificates and can go back weeks, according to

health officials.

The number of known active virus cases countywide is 4,318, down 14

from a day ago. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and

recoveries from the current total — 381,461 — according to the county

Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 371,647.

