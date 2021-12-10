Manny the Movie Guy and the Magic of “Mixtape”

If you’re a child of the 80s or 90s, you might have made a mixtape or two. I did! Every week! The very joy of compiling songs to give your listeners the feels. That is displayed in the new coming-of-age drama “Mixtape.” Gemma Brooke Allen is Beverly, a young orphan girl living with her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen). Her parents died in a car accident and the only connection Beverly has with them is a mixtape that belonged to her mother.

I spoke to both Bowen and Allen about the film, their roles, and making mixtapes.

“Mixtape” is now available to stream on Netflix. For my complete “Mixtape” interviews, click here.

*** Side Note: I was at the airport when I conducted the interview so pardon the mess and noise.