Manny the Movie Guy and the Magic of “Mixtape”

Manny The Movie Guy

If you’re a child of the 80s or 90s, you might have made a mixtape or two.  I did!  Every week!  The very joy of compiling songs to give your listeners the feels.  That is displayed in the new coming-of-age drama “Mixtape.”  Gemma Brooke Allen is Beverly, a young orphan girl living with her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen).  Her parents died in a car accident and the only connection Beverly has with them is a mixtape that belonged to her mother. 

I spoke to both Bowen and Allen about the film, their roles, and making mixtapes. 

“Mixtape” is now available to stream on Netflix.  For my complete “Mixtape” interviews, click here

*** Side Note:  I was at the airport when I conducted the interview so pardon the mess and noise.

