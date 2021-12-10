Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the Making of Amazon’s “Encounter”

“Encounter” is a weird sci-fi/drama hybrid and I’m all here for it. Director Michael Pearce (“Beast”) started with sci-fi tropes then pull the cliches off and created searing Father-Sons drama with the fantastic Riz Ahmed as the dad to two fantastic child actors, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada. I spent some time with the actors and Pearce for a behind-the-scenes look at “Encounter.”

“Encounter” streams on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10th.

