Manny the Movie Guy Takes You Inside the Making of Amazon’s “Encounter”

Manny The Movie Guy

“Encounter” is a weird sci-fi/drama hybrid and I’m all here for it.  Director Michael Pearce (“Beast”) started with sci-fi tropes then pull the cliches off and created searing Father-Sons drama with the fantastic Riz Ahmed as the dad to two fantastic child actors, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada.  I spent some time with the actors and Pearce for a behind-the-scenes look at “Encounter.”

“Encounter” streams on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10th.

For my complete “Encounter” interviews, click here

