Morongo Casino Resort & Spa Is Offering 200 Job Positions At Their Job Fair On Dec. 15

MORONGO CASINO RESORT & SPA – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is looking to hire over 200 team members for its entire property — including new restaurant concepts by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani — during a job fair set for Wednesday, December 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.

Available positions include cooks, servers and guest service providers at Pescato, the first dining venue by Viviani set to open at Morongo, as well as key manager and supervisor roles at The Marketplace by Fabio Vivani. Other available Marketplace positions include cooks, servers and guest service providers.

Marketplace team members will greet guests, answer questions, recommend menu items, and prepare and serve beverages and food. Ideal candidates should have an engaging and outgoing personality, and be experienced, efficient, observant and knowledgeable as they will interact directly with guests.

Marketplace diners will pay a single fee to experience dishes from Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and regions across South America, Asia, and the Southern United States.

The job fair will also include positions for a variety of other departments including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety, surveillance, and the Morongo Travel Center.

Candidates are asked to please complete an online application at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment prior to attending the event.

Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and enterprises, such as Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.