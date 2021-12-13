The Riverside County & National Date Festival To Be Replaced With “Thrillville” This February

INDIO (CNS) – The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will not be returning in-person this February — with Riverside County instead partnering with the event company “Thrillville” to bring “Thrillville at the Riverside County Fairgrounds” from Feb. 18-27.

Riverside County announced the move Monday as a temporary replacement to the typical county fair that takes place during February. The festival will include food, rides, games, vendors and activities for the whole family, according to officials.

“We are excited that we will have Thrillville coming to the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio in February,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.

“The Thrillville interim event will temporarily take the place as our February festival at the Fairgrounds. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Fairgrounds, as Thrillville offers a lot of fun and activities for our families, community and visitors to enjoy!”

The usual February festival has been canceled since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about the Thrillville festival, visit www.TheThrillville.com.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.