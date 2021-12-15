Coachella Mural Honors Dolores Huerta

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella will officially unveil a mural celebrating
longtime civil rights advocate Dolores Huerta today.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the corner of Vine and Sixth
streets, according to officials.
The mural was created by David Damian Figueroa and honors Huerta and
her work advocating for immigrant, female and worker rights. Most notable of
Huerta’s achievements was co-founding the National Farmworkers Union with Cesar
Chavez.
Speakers at the event will include Huerta, Figueroa, Coachella Mayor
Steven Hernandez, Coachella City Council members and other local dignitaries.
For more information, go to coachella.org.
Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.