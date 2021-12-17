Coachella Valley Firebirds Team Jerseys Are Now Available For Pre-Purchase

PALM SPRINGS, CA (December 17, 2021) – Following last month’s unveiling of the AHL’s 32nd franchise and the grand opening of its official team merchandise store, the Coachella Valley Firebirds today announced the pre-sale of its official authentic and replica team jerseys.

Just in time for the holidays, fans will be able to choose from four, dark or light-colored, limited-edition authentic pro or replica jersey options for pre-purchase. The authentic Firebirds jerseys are the exact on-ice jersey worn by the players featuring the same game weight, stitching, tailored fit, and premium fabric. Twill numbers and lettering round out the superior craftsmanship of this pro-grade sweater. All jerseys sold in 2022 will sport the inaugural season patch included as part of the purchase.

The jerseys will be available for pre-sale today through December 31 online at shop.cvfirebirds.com and its team store located in Palm Desert, CA. The first 300 customers to purchase jerseys will receive an invitation to the official team jersey unveiling event slated for the end of January or early February 2022. Upon purchase, numbered certificates for the jerseys will be provided to each customer. All sales are final. The team jerseys will be available for pick up in September 2022 ahead of the start of the Firebirds’ inaugural season.

Located on the northwest corner of El Paseo and San Pablo Ave. (73-470 El Paseo, Suite F2, Palm Desert CA 92260), the Coachella Valley Firebirds’ team store offers a wide variety of official Firebirds and Kraken merchandise including all AHL and NHL Officially Licensed Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds gear, hats, hoodies, t-shirts, jerseys, pucks, and more. The team store is open for business Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., with the potential for additional seasonal hours and operates in accordance with the latest COVID-19 safety measures as recommended by the CDC and state and local agencies.

