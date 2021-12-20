Indio Man Is Behind Bars For Alleged Robbery

THERMAL (CNS) – A 41-year-old man is behind bars today after being

accused of stealing a woman’s laptop and injuring her in the process in

Thermal.

Jesus Perales of Indio was arrested after the Riverside County

Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery just after

noon Sunday at the Truck Stops of America in the 46000 block of Dillon Road.

According to Sgt. David Koedyker, a woman reported that a man stole

her laptop bag from the trunk of her vehicle. The victim reported that she

confronted Perales and got into a physical confrontation in which she sustained

minor injuries. Perales then allegedly fled in a white sedan.

Police said that, with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol

helicopter, the suspect’s vehicle was located in a citrus field in the 40000

block of Dillon Road. After searching the nearby area, deputies found the

suspect in a nearby camp as well as the victim’s stolen property buried nearby,

police said.

The victim’s stolen property was returned to her and Perales was

booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of robbery.

He remains there on $30,000 bail.

Jail records show he will make his initial court appearance at the

Larson Justice Center on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.