Palm Springs International Airport Sets Sixth Straight Monthly Passenger Record

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs International Airport surpassed

its all-time passenger record for the month of November this year, the sixth

straight monthly record broken, officials announced today.

The total passenger count for November was 271,944, with the previous

record set in 2018 at 245,841, according to officials.

On top of that, the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend was the single

busiest day the airport saw since the start of the pandemic.

Airport officials did not expect passenger numbers to rebound to pre-

pandemic levels until 2023, but since June, the airport has set passenger

records each month.

PSP officials attributed the streak of records to more year-round

flights, more airlines at the airport and decreasing fares.

December 2019 offered 164,990 departing seats, while this December

will offer 192,550.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.