An Uplifting Story of Hope: Interview with “Sonnie” Director Sam Mirpoorian

Filmmaker Sam Mirpoorian created a short documentary about the resilience of the human spirit. The film is called “Sonnie” and it’s about Deon “Sonnie” Casey. He’s a single father trying to provide a better life for his son. The documentary follows him as he finds strength and solace hoping that things will soon get better.

I spoke with Mirpoorian about creating the documentary, meeting Sonnie, and the strenght of the human spirit.

“Sonnie” is now streaming on NBCLX. Click here for more info.

For my complete “Sonnie” interview, visit here.