Rose Bowl Follows Through With Game On January 1 Despite Covid Surge

PASADENA (CNS) – While surging COVID-19 numbers have forced
cancellations or postponements across a wide range of events, organizers of the
Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game said today plans for those New Year’s Day
traditions are going forward — though “we are prepared to adjust our plans as
necessary.”
“At the present time, we fully expect the Rose Parade and the Rose
Bowl Game to be held as scheduled on New Year’s Day 2022 in beautiful Pasadena,
California,” according to a statement from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.
“We are aware of the rising COVID-19 infection rates, and are
monitoring the situation very closely.
“As we continue to work with the Pasadena Public Health Department in
regards to their health order, we are confident in our ability to host both
the parade and game successfully, and in compliance with all the applicable
government protocols needed to keep everyone safe. We are prepared to adjust
our plans as necessary.”
The association added: “The health and well-being of our parade
participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional
staff and partners, remains our number one priority.”
Last year’s Rose Parade was canceled because of the pandemic.
This year’s event — themed “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” — will wrap
up with performances by Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen, TikTok favorite Timothy
Fletcher and an appearance by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights.
Ohio State will play Utah in the Rose Bowl game, set to kick off at 2 p.m.
