Forecasts Show Strong Winds, Riverside County Prompts Dust Advisory

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A windblown dust advisory went into effect today

in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning and the eastern Coachella Valley due

to strong wind gusts.

The National Weather Service reported westerly wind speeds between 20

and 30 miles per hour in the mountains and deserts, with gusts up to 65 mph,

triggering the dust advisory, which will be in effect from noon Monday through

3 a.m. Tuesday.

High winds could kick up dust and create unhealthy air conditions,

according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Residents in wind-impacted areas are encouraged to limit exposure by

remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, and to avoid vigorous physical

activity.

The weather service said the winds could damage and blow down trees

and power lines, adding that power outages are a possibility. They also advised

against travel as it will be difficult in high profile vehicles.

Residents can check their air quality in real time by downloading the

South Coast AQMD app — http://www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp — available in English and

Spanish, or by viewing the AQI map found at the bottom of the http://www.AQMD.gov

homepage.

