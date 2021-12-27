Forecasts Show Strong Winds, Riverside County Prompts Dust Advisory

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A windblown dust advisory went into effect today
in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning and the eastern Coachella Valley due
to strong wind gusts.
The National Weather Service reported westerly wind speeds between 20
and 30 miles per hour in the mountains and deserts, with gusts up to 65 mph,
triggering the dust advisory, which will be in effect from noon Monday through
3 a.m. Tuesday.
High winds could kick up dust and create unhealthy air conditions,
according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Residents in wind-impacted areas are encouraged to limit exposure by
remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, and to avoid vigorous physical
activity.
The weather service said the winds could damage and blow down trees
and power lines, adding that power outages are a possibility. They also advised
against travel as it will be difficult in high profile vehicles.
Residents can check their air quality in real time by downloading the
South Coast AQMD app — http://www.aqmd.gov/mobileapp — available in English and
Spanish, or by viewing the AQI map found at the bottom of the http://www.AQMD.gov
homepage.
