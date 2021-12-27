Martha’s Village And Kitchen Offers Overnight Shelter In Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Due to the cold, rainy weather, Palm Springs has partnered with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to provide emergency overnight shelter Monday evening at the Palm Springs Access Center.

The access center at 225 El Cielo Road will be operated by staff from Martha’s Village and will provide 20 beds, dinner, breakfast, snacks, showers and hygiene kits for those without a home.

Clients can check-in starting at 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The shelter will adhere to COVID-19 protocols, including mask requirements and temperature checks.

Martha’s Village and Riverside County previously operated a 24-hour cooling center in Palm Springs during the hotter months, but it closed in early November. Currently, there are no other overnight shelters available in Palm Springs.

