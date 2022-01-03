UC Riverside Begins Winter Quarter With Remote Classes

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – UC Riverside began a planned two weeks of remote classes Monday in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission on campus.

The university expects “to return to our planned winter quarter modes of instruction the week of Jan. 17,” Chancellor Kim Wilcox wrote in a letter to the campus community on Dec. 21.

Other University of California campuses also began remote instruction for their winter terms Monday.

UC Riverside has banned in-person indoor events through Jan. 17. When the men’s and women’s basketball teams resume play, all home games in the SRC Arena will be held without fans through Jan. 17, subject to change.

Both teams have paused activities due to COVID-19 concerns.

