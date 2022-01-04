Palm Springs Downtown Park To Host Tribute Band Concert Series

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free concert series at the new Palm Springs Downtown Park beginning in February, it was announced Tuesday.

The tribute band concert series will be hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at the park located at the intersection of Museum Drive and Belardo Road, beginning Feb. 2 and ending in July, according to officials.

The February performance will be by TLR – Experience the Eagles Music, an Eagles tribute band. Other performances include tributes to Elton John, Madonna, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac, and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The concert series is free, and brining beach chairs and blankets is encouraged by officials.

“Our city now has the perfect outdoor venue in which to host a concert series like this,” said Chamber CEO Nona Watson, who added that all current COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

“Our goal is to bring visitors and residents from throughout the Coachella Valley to downtown Palm Springs during the middle of the week so as to provide a boost to our local bars, restaurants, and retail businesses.”

The concert series is provided in partnership with James Elliott Entertainment, which books acts at several casinos, and currently provides tribute bands to the Lake Arrowhead Concert Series.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-04-2022 10:12