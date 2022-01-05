With Omicron Surging Across The Nation, California Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A statewide mandate requiring people to wear masks

in indoor public settings will remain in place until at least Feb. 15, the

state’s Health and Human Services secretary announced today, pointing to rising

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The state imposed the mandate on Dec. 15, and it had been scheduled to

expire on Jan. 15.

Among the indoor public spaces affected are retail stores,

restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers and government offices that

serve the public.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters the

decision to extend the mandate was the result of rising COVID case numbers, the

high transmission rate of the Omicron variant of the virus and the impact of

increased infections on hospitals across the state.

Ghaly noted that overall hospitalizations in the state — including

COVID and all other patients — had reached 51,000 as of Wednesday morning,

just shy of the peak of 53,000 reached during last winter’s virus surge. The

current number includes about 8,000 COVID-positive patients, he said.

Ghaly said the state is working to get a better breakdown on the

nature of COVID hospital patients to determine how many were admitted for other

reasons and only discovered they were infected when they were tested at the

hospital.

But regardless of that breakdown, the overall number of

hospitalizations remains concerning, he said.

Ghaly also said residents should consider wearing higher-grade masks,

not simply scarves or loose-fitting cloth face-coverings. He said many masks

that people donned in the early days of the pandemic are “not as helpful

today,” urging people to consider masks that are well-fitted on the face

without gaps or ventilators.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.