Marie Osmond To Perform With The Desert Symphony At Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage

[Palm Desert, CA, January 10, 2022] In celebration of its 33rd anniversary, The Desert Symphony will host international superstar Marie Osmond at its annual gala on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at The Show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

“We are thrilled to have Marie Osmond perform with the symphony,” said Desert Symphony President Nancy Tapick. “It’s going to be a magical evening celebrating the organization, the music, and just being back together again.”

Marie Osmond has been in the entertainment business for over five decades. She is a successful singer, television performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur, and public speaker. A multiple gold and platinum selling artist and Country Music Award winner, Marie has numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times bestselling books. Since she and her brother Donny ended their 11-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas in 2019, Marie travels the United States performing her symphonic shows.

Tickets for the show are available to purchase online at AguaCalienteCasinos.com/Entertainment or by calling The Show at Agua Caliente Casino’s box office at 888-999-1995. Doors open at 7:00 pm. The concert begins at 8:00 pm.

“The 33rd anniversary gala is our way of welcoming back and celebrating all those who continue to support us in these unprecedented times” said Tapick. “And we are so happy to have Marie Osmond be part of that.”