4,364 New COVID19 Cases, No New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 4,364 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The county has a total of 416,589 coronavirus cases and 5,631 deaths; 11,986 more cases than last Monday and 42 more deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Jan. 10, include new COVID19 cases and new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 5,682 (+486) cases, 86 deaths

Cathedral City: 9,211 (+233) cases, 135 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 5,375 (+194) cases, 139 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,645 (+68) cases, 55 deaths

Palm Desert: 5,883 (+229) cases, 139 (+3) deaths

Indian Wells: 317 (+18) cases, 8 deaths

La Quinta: 5,111 (+185) cases, 72 (+1) deaths

Indio: 16,058 (+433) cases, 251 (+3) deaths

Coachella: 9,160 (+152) cases, 111 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,336 cases, 10 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 1,028 (+25) cases, 13 deaths

Thermal: 548 (+10) cases, 10 (+1) deaths

Mecca: 1,289 (+31) cases, 21 deaths

North Shore: 424 (+9) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 1,010 (+15 cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 320 (+4) cases, 6 deaths

Cabazon: 448 (+12) cases, 7 deaths

Anza: 252 (+12) cases, 5 (+1) deaths

There are 14,365 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 886 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 137 patients in intensive care units.

There are no new fatalities to report; keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 5,631. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 396,593.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 24.4%, while the state-adjusted case rate is 103.0 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday unveiled a proposed $2.7 billion COVID- 19 emergency response package as part of his next budget proposal, including a $1.4 billion emergency appropriation request to bolster testing capacity, accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care system and “battle misinformation.”

On Friday, Newsom announced the activation of the California National Guard to provide additional testing capacity amid the national surge in COVID- 19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

To learn more about local clinics and to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 1/10/2022