Sofi Stadium To Host College Football Playoff National Championship In January 2023

LOS ANGELES (January 11, 2022) — Let the countdown begin: The Los Angeles area will host a major football title game for the second year in a row when it welcomes the 2023 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship to SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park next January.

The region is now on the clock following the national 2022 championship game between the University of Alabama and University of Georgia played on Monday night in Indianapolis. The 2023 CFP National Championship in Inglewood is scheduled nearly 11 months to the day after the L.A. area hosts Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022, its first NFL title game in almost three decades.

“We have eagerly awaited this moment since the bid was awarded to Los Angeles in 2017,” said James Rishwain, Chairman, Los Angeles College Football Playoff National Championship Host Committee. “We are excited to deploy the region’s tremendous venues and assets – diversity, creativity, entertainment – as well as its storied history of hosting the world’s biggest sporting events, including the Olympics, World Cup, and All-Star Weekends.”

Hosting college football’s marquee showcase continues L.A.’s impressive run of attracting top-tier sports events in the decade ahead, including the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, 123rd U.S. Open Championship, 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games. In addition, the region has submitted an ongoing bid to be a super host city for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

“Los Angeles is one of the world’s greatest cities, known for its elite track record of hosting the top sports and entertainment events,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director, College Football Playoff. “SoFi Stadium provides a state-of-the-art venue for the College Football Playoff National Championship, which is only further elevated by the region’s unique vibrance.”

The Los Angeles area last hosted the college football championship – then known as the BCS National Championship Game – in 2014 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Los Angeles region has hosted the college football championship four previous times in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

“The CFP National Championship and major events like it deliver unparalleled opportunities to benefit our local businesses, non-profit organizations, and communities throughout the region,” said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. “We are thrilled to seize this tremendous opportunity to bring people together and benefit our local businesses.”

The CFP National Championship is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits for the L.A. region, including more than 31,000 hotel room nights already contracted. In addition, the CFP Foundation has invested some $30 million to support K-12 education, benefiting more than 250,000 teachers and 6 million students nationwide. The Host Committee team will work closely with the CFP Foundation to use the spotlight of the national championship game to continue shining a spotlight on the Los Angeles region.

“The City of Inglewood is thrilled to host the pinnacle of college football, the College Football Playoff National Championship,” said Inglewood Mayor James Butts. “Thanks to the tremendous commitment of Stan Kroenke, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park is the finest sports and entertainment venue in the nation, and we are fully committed to harnessing that tremendous asset for the good of our community, today and in the years ahead.”

While Inglewood will host the CFP National Championship, official and unofficial ancillary events will occur throughout the L.A. region.

“Los Angeles has a long, rich history of playing host to peak athletic achievement – and using those triumphs to fuel our economic growth and inspire our communities,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship provides us yet another extraordinary opportunity to boost our workforce and celebrate L.A. on a global stage.”

“We are excited to host the CFP National Championship, delivering a first-class fan experience and unforgettable stage for the nation’s premier college football teams,” said Jason Gannon, Managing Director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Beginning with Super Bowl LVI next month, this event will add another historic chapter to the legacy of this incredible venue.”