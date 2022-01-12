Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, And Ye Rumored To Be Headliners For 2022 Coachella Festival

INDIO (CNS) – Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ye (formerly known as

Kanye West) are being rumored as headliners for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music

and Arts Festival, Billboard reported today.

The festival was initially supposed to be headlined by Rage Against

the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. However, festival co-founder Paul

Tollett confirmed in August that Ocean would instead perform at Coachella 2023,

and Scott was removed from the lineup following his controversial Astrowolrd

festival in Houston where 10 attendees died in November.

Billboard also reported that Rage Against the Machine would not

perform but did not provide a reason.

Festival organizers have yet to post an official lineup for the

upcoming festival.

Coachella, which was previously postponed multiple times due to the

coronavirus pandemic, is slated for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-

24.

Organizers previously indicated ticket purchases for the previous

dates will be honored on the new dates for both festivals. Goldenvoice said

pass holders should have received an email with instructions for requesting a

refund or rolling over for the new dates.

Meanwhile, Coachella’s sister country music festival Stagecoach is

slated for April 29 to May 1 — one week after weekend two of Coachella — with

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs as the top acts at the annual

three-day event.

Rhett will headline the first night of the festival, which will also

feature Brandi Carlile and Ryan Hurd. Underwood will headline Saturday,

preceded by Cody Jinks and Jimmie Allen. Sunday’s finale will be headlined by

Combs, and also feature the Black Crowes, Cody Johnson, Smokey Robinson and the

Mavericks.

Additional information about Coachella can be accessed at

http://www.coachella.com.

More information about Stagecoach is at http://www.stagecoachfestival.com.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-12-2022 16:25