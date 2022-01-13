Palm Springs Aerial Tramway To Operate On Modified Schedule For Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a

modified schedule during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend,

starting Saturday.

The first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at

9:30 p.m. from Saturday through Monday, officials said. Tram cars depart at

least every 30 minutes.

Since 1963, the tramway has carried visitors 2 1/2 miles from Palm

Springs to the San Jacinto Mountains, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an

elevation of more than 8,500 feet, Mountain Station is an entry point to more

than 50 miles of hiking trails.

More information is available at pstramway.com.

