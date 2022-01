Cameron Monaghan Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About Drama-Thriller “Shattered”

Perhaps best known as Ian Gallagher on the Showtime comedy-drama series “Shameless,” Cameron Monaghan is a bright, shining star who’s currently headlining the drama-thriller “Shattered” with Frank Grillo, Lilly Krug, and John Malkovich. I sat down with Monaghan to talk about the film.

“Shattered” is now out in select theaters and video-on-demand. For my complete “Shattered” interview, click here.