Indio Collision Sends Five People To The Hospital

INDIO (CNS) – Five people were sent to a hospital today after a two-

vehicle collision in Indio.

The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of Miles

Avenue and Heritage Palms Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire

Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the two vehicles along with

five victims, two of whom needed to be extricated from the vehicles.

Three of the victims sustained major injuries, while the two others

suffered moderate injuries, officials said. All five were taken to a hospital,

with one taken by helicopter.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

CNS-01-14-2022 17:47