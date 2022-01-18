An Expert Weighs-In: How to Find “The One” When You’re Feeling Stuck

We’re well into a new year and for many people the goal of 2022 is finding love and developing a healthy romantic relationship.

Dr. Christie Kederian is a renowned relationship therapist and psychologist who has helped hundreds find love. She has advice for singles on how to help their odds of finding a soulmate and what to do if you’re feeling stuck.

How to Prepare for Dating Sunday and Meeting “The One” in 2022

1: Know what you’re looking for: There will be a LOT of people on dating apps – as many as join a gym as their New Year’s Resolutions, if you’re sure about what you want, you’re not going to get distracted by people you don’t want.