Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians Market On A Farm Is Now Open!

COACHELLA (CNS) – The Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians opened a

farmers market today.

The grand opening ceremony for the market, named Temalpakh Farm

Market, was held at 1 Roberta Way. The market is a complement to the Temalpakh

Farm — meaning “from the earth” in Cahuilla — located on the Coachella

reservation.

The roughly 50-acre organic farm began construction in 2014, with the

market’s construction having started in 2018. Customers can buy produce

directly from the farm, and a classroom designed to teach about the tribe’s

culture and history in farming will soon be available to local educational

outlets, according to officials.

The project began under former Tribal Chairwoman Mary Ann Martin and

is being finished under current Tribal Chairwoman Amanda Vance, her daughter.

“The Tribe is proud to offer organic products in our market that come

directly from the farm and will be served at the dinner tables of the

community,” Vance said.

“To realize the vision of my mother in opening Temalpakh Farm Market

makes it even more special.”

