Los Angeles Galaxy To Host Inaugural Coachella Valley Invitational

INDIO (CNS) – The Los Angeles Galaxy announced today it will host a

six-team invitational soccer competition at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

The inaugural invitational will be held Feb. 10-19 and will feature

the Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles Galaxy II, D.C. United, Los Angeles

Football Club, New York Red Bulls and Seattle Sounders Football Club. The

tournament will be closed to the public.

“We are excited to add a new pre-season competition that will help

grow the game of soccer in an area in Southern California known for

entertainment,” Los Angeles Galaxy President Chris Klein said in a statement.

Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney added: “It’s important for our team to

compete against quality opposition in the build-up to our 2022 campaign. The

Coachella Valley Invitational accomplishes this goal and we are thrilled to

participate in the inaugural edition of this competition.”

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-18-2022 11:18