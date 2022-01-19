Construction For Miles Pipeline Project Begins January 24 In Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Construction is set to begin next week on an Indio Water

Authority pipeline project, it was announced today.

The work will take place along Miles Avenue between Monticello Avenue

and Sedona Drive starting Jan. 24 and run through an unspecified date in March,

according to Indio officials. Work is to take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday through Friday, and drivers were told to expect delays.

The 3,700-foot pipeline is expected to increase water pressure and

provide additional fire flow capacity in the area.

The pipeline is also expected to discharge water for a future well

rehabilitation project along Doral Street, according to the Indio Water

Authority.

