DHS Man Behind Bars For Possession Of “Ghost Guns”

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A convicted felon and known criminal street gang member is behind bars Friday for allegedly possessing so-called “ghost guns.”

Brandon Myers, 33, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested on Thursday when the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant in the 73000 block of Pacheta Square in Thousand Palms.

According to Sgt. Paul Heredia, deputies located a number of firearms and ammunition belonging to Myers. These firearms did not have serial numbers making them ghost guns for being untraceable.

Due to Myers being a convicted felon and out on bail on a previous illegal possession of firearms charge, he was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, convicted felon in possession of ammunition and committing a felony while on bail.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains on $1.1 million bail. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance for the charges at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Tuesday.

Myers’ previous criminal history was not immediately available.

Ghost guns, also known as kit guns or 80% guns, are virtually untraceable weapons that can be made at home using legally purchased parts to complete the already-assembled portion. They are sold at gun shows and online.

The unfinished parts are not required under federal law to have serial numbers or a background check to purchase.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.