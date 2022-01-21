Palm Springs Man Missing

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities asked for the public’s help Friday in finding a man who went missing in Palm Springs.

Howard Knowlton, who is in his late 70s, was described by the Palm Springs Police Department as being white, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, he was last seen around 3:20 a.m. driving a silver 2018 Subaru Forester with California license plate 8ALW927 at the intersection of Ramon Road and Davall.

He allegedly suffers from undiagnosed Alzheimer’s and depression, police said.

Anyone with information on Knowlton’s location was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.

