FIRST LOOK: The Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Team Jerseys

On Monday, January 24th at the Palm Springs Air Museum, the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds unveiled their team jerseys for the first time.

The jerseys were delivered by the Firebirds’ NHL team, the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken sent a treasure chest with the jerseys inside, then the kid’s Coachella Valley hockey team, the Desert Blaze assisted in opening and unveiling to the crowd.

Displayed in two different colors, dark blue and white with the main firebirds’ logo in the center on the front. On the sleeves, shows stripes of orange, red, and Seattle Kraken blue. The shoulders will don the secondary logo representing the nine cities making up the Coachella Valley.

The jerseys are available for pre-order, with the first shipments expected to be sent out this fall. Click here –> TO PREORDER YOUR JERSEYS NOW

Tune into NBC Palm Springs at 5 pm & 6 pm to hear from Troy Bodie, Director of Hockey and Business Operations for the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the first season ticket holders for the valley’s first-ever pro hockey team.