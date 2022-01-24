Palm Springs International Airport Sets Seventh Straight Monthly Passenger Record

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport surpassed its

all-time passenger record for the month of December, the seventh straight

monthly record broken, officials announced today.

The total passenger count for December was 276,527, an 8.6% increase

from the previous record set in December 2018, according to officials. The

total passenger count for the entirety of 2021 was 2,092,943, an increase of

67% compared to 2020.

Airport officials did not expect passenger numbers to rebound to pre-

pandemic levels until 2023, but since June, the airport has set passenger

records each month.

PSP officials attributed the streak of records to more year-round

flights, more airlines at the airport and decreasing fares.

“PSPs route growth has created greater access for locals who were

asking for more flight options,” said Harry Barret, interim executive director

of aviation.

“It is also revealing opportunities for our region. We are astounded

by the record passenger numbers we’ve experienced, and we’re eager to work

toward translating those numbers into job opportunities and economic progress

for our community.”

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-24-2022 09:50

