Palm Springs International Airport Sets Seventh Straight Monthly Passenger Record

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport surpassed its
all-time passenger record for the month of December, the seventh straight
monthly record broken, officials announced today.
The total passenger count for December was 276,527, an 8.6% increase
from the previous record set in December 2018, according to officials. The
total passenger count for the entirety of 2021 was 2,092,943, an increase of
67% compared to 2020.
Airport officials did not expect passenger numbers to rebound to pre-
pandemic levels until 2023, but since June, the airport has set passenger
records each month.
PSP officials attributed the streak of records to more year-round
flights, more airlines at the airport and decreasing fares.
“PSPs route growth has created greater access for locals who were
asking for more flight options,” said Harry Barret, interim executive director
of aviation.
“It is also revealing opportunities for our region. We are astounded
by the record passenger numbers we’ve experienced, and we’re eager to work
toward translating those numbers into job opportunities and economic progress
for our community.”
