Do you know the origins of Irish Coffee? We learn more with Mr. Black on National Irish Coffee Day!

The beloved spiked coffee beverage, Irish Coffee, of course has its roots in Ireland. The story goes, a man at the Shannon Airport first served them to Americans, switching out tea for coffee because of Americans’ taste. It was an experiment that started in Ireland, but gained real popularity in San Francisco at the Buena Vista Cafe.

On this National Irish Coffee Day, Stephen Kurpinsky introduces us to coffee liqueur, Mr. Black. Served with a high quality Irish whiskey and cream on top, it’s a perfect drink for the winter months.