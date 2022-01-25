DSUSD Student To Appear On Good Morning America As A Semi-Finalist In Fuel Up To Play 60 Program

Tune in tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26, to watch Good Morning America as Dr. Carreon Academy’s (elementary school) Aubrey Anaya is interviewed. The 5th grader participates in the school’s Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP 60) program. She is a national semi-finalist in the NFL Super Kid competition. The winner will be announced at Super Bowl LVI on February 13. “Dr. Carreon Academy is so excited for Aubrey. She is definitely our Comets NFL SuperKid,” said Jory Kirchhevel, FUTP 60 program advisor.

educators to work together to build healthier communities. FUTP provides schools with classroom resources that assist teachers in lessons on the whole student. In addition to her participation in the school's Fuel Up to Play 60 program ( https://www.fueluptoplay60.com/ ), Aubrey is active outside of school as well with gymnastics and dance. When she's not physically active herself she enjoys watching her favorite NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr.

Aubrey is also busy with community service activities. She participates in feeding the hungry by packing boxes at the local food bank for needy families in the local community. Next month, for the Super Bowl, Dr. Carreon will have a “Soup”er Bowl canned food drive. Aubrey will again participate in this community service event as a part of our Fuel Up team.

As an active member of Dr. Carreon’s Fuel Up to Play 60 team, Aubrey submits videos, participates in assisting students with our school’s running club, and helps our kindergarten students in PE. Aubrey even participated in an exercise video for the American Heart Association. She recently volunteered to set up equipment, take stats, and help the Dr. Carreon intramural flag football league this year, rather than playing herself. She is also a buddy during physical education classes as she works with students who have mild/moderate learning disabilities.

Aubrey was presented with a FUTP 60 football signed by Dr. Carreon program advisors as the Comets “SuperKid.” Alyssa McClelland, California FUTP 60, announced via Zoom that Audrey was an NFL FUTP 60 SuperKid Semi-Finalist. The entire FUTP 60 team of 35 students, the program advisors, Jory Kirchhevel, Bethany Marinez, Ralph Gutierrez (Aubrey’s 5th grade teacher), and Principal Lisa McColl, Ed.D, were all in attendance to hear the exciting news and Audrey’s about upcoming interview with Good Morning America.

Aubrey loves FUTP 60! She loves being physically active while still helping her community. Aubrey’s healthy lifestyle motivates her family, family, and other Dr. Carreon Comet students. Aubrey’s healthy message to other students is: “Students should join FUTP 60 because it is fun to be a part of the club! There are so many different things to do like creating videos, help start a running club, exercise and staying active and healthy. You get to help the community too!”