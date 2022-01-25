NBC Cares Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration

The Mensch International Foundation invites you to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Palm Desert Civic Park Amphitheater.

The History:

On January 27th, 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest concentration and death camp, was liberated by the Russian Red Army.

Of the 1.3 million individuals sent to Auschwitz, 1.1 million died.

In 2005 the United Nations designated January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, urging world countries to honor the 6 million Jewish victims and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.

Program Participants:

Steve Geiger – Founder/Director of Mensch International Foundation

Henry Friedman – Holocaust Survivor

Rabbi Benny Lew – Chabad Rancho Mirage

Joseph Gole Cantor Har-El

Jan Harnik – Palm Desert Mayor

Lisa Middleton – Palm Springs Mayor

Rabbi Steven Rosenberg – Temple Isaiah

Rabbi David Novak – Temple Sinai

Ezra Yaron – Cantorial Soloist

Ted Weill – Rancho Mirage Mayor

Mensch Awards: 2021 Essay Contest Winners Kyle Knight & Lily Jones