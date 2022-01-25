Riverside County Approves First Allocation of $5.7 Million for Palm Springs Navigation Campus

RIVERSIDE – The Riverside County Board of Supervisors today approved an initial allocation of $5.7 million towards the Palm Springs Navigation Campus, a county and city partnership to address homelessness in the Coachella Valley.

The funds will go towards the acquisition of the campus, located in Palm Springs. While this is an initial allocation, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez is ultimately seeking to propose more funding from the county, for a total of $7 million, for the renovation and development of the Palm Springs Navigation Campus.

“This is a major investment that will benefit residents and our communities by addressing homelessness,” said Supervisor Perez. “I am particularly excited about the navigation campus because, since the closure of Roy’s Desert Resource Center, I have worked hard to find the resources to establish a new west valley navigation campus. I want to thank the City of Palm Springs for its partnership in this endeavor.”

The Palm Springs Navigation Campus is a solution-oriented approach for addressing homelessness in the Coachella Valley. The campus is being developed by the City of Palm Springs, in partnership with Riverside County. The campus will provide housing and comprehensive services.

“The City of Palm Springs appreciates the support of Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and the County of Riverside in helping to fund this critical new Homeless Navigation Center. Addressing the scourge of homelessness requires the cooperation of us all. We cannot do this alone,” said Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton. “In this instance Federal funding and county cooperation allows us to build in Palm Springs a center of housing, rehabilitation and recovery that will move people permanently from our streets to their new homes. For our residents, businesses, visitors and for those living on our streets it is a time for action. The Palm Springs Navigation Center is a concrete action step that will make a difference in our community. We thank Supervisor Perez and our partners at the County of Riverside in making a difference.”