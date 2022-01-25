The Springs’ Newly Renovated Clubhouse Receives Honor From The Boardroom Magazine

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA – (January 25th, 2022) – The Springs’s newly renovated, 48,000-square-foot Clubhouse has been recognized by The BoardRoom magazine in its annual Excellence in Achievement Awards, which honors industry leaders in their respective fields for promoting the growth and development of club membership.

The Best Clubhouse Interior Award was shared with Castor Design Associates, a Rancho Mirage-based firm whose work was commended for “utilizing clubhouse design as a means to achieve these goals and exceed membership expectations.”

“Our spectacular Clubhouse is the main hub of activity here at The Springs — it sets the scene for welcoming social events and exceptional dining experiences for every taste,” said Board Member Curtis Green. “Since its unveiling last fall, we’ve been busier than ever with Members enjoying the numerous renovations, aesthetic enhancements, and state-of-the-art amenities.”

The Clubhouse’s South Patio offers gorgeous, unobstructed views of the surrounding Santa Rosa Mountains. Inside, The Duke lounge features a 360-degree bar in a club casual, comfortable setting where Members can socialize in style. The facility’s intimate signature room, The Dutchess, allows Members to enjoy chef’s table events and elegant wine-pairing dinners.

The Santa Rosa room seats up to 150, while other highlights include a card room, locker rooms, and plenty of relaxed, open meeting spaces. Guests can dine al fresco, enjoy craft cocktails prepared by the club’s talented mixologists, and host private events — from weddings and lavish parties that mark memorable milestones to intimate dinner parties with friends and family.

Now in its 25th year, The BoardRoom magazine is the only publication of its kind designed to educate the board of directors, owners, general managers and department heads of private golf, city, yacht, tennis and country clubs about issues concerning all aspects of the club, golf course management, and operations.

The Springs is Rancho Mirage’s most vibrant private club community, offering a full calendar of diverse social events and activities. To learn more about membership opportunities, call (760) 324-8292 or visit www.thespringsrm.com.