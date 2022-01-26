Free Yoga Classes Begin Tuesday At The Cathedral City Community Amphitheater

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA. – [January 26, 2022] The Cathedral City Parks and Community Events Commission proudly brings free yoga classes to the new Cathedral City Community Amphitheater in Downtown Cathedral City every Tuesday morning at 10 am to 11 am starting on February 1, 2022 through April 26, 2022. The free classes will be taught by professional yoga instructor Patti Wexler. The classes are designed to be power yoga for all levels, not gentle yoga classes.

“Providing the free yoga classes is an important element to enhancing the quality of life for our residents,” stated Parks and Community Events Commission Chair Gary Marshall. “The Commission is excited to have such an experienced instructor as Patti Wexler to teach the health and wellness benefits of yoga at our new Cathedral City Community Amphitheater that has the most incredible views of our surrounding mountains.”

Anyone interested in taking the free power yoga classes can simply show up and participate, no reservations required. The classes will be held outdoors on the amphitheater lawn.

“A consistent yoga practice improves the strength, balance and flexibility of those who participate regardless of age,” stated Patti Wexler. “Having taught yoga for over 20 years, I have witnessed it’s immense benefits.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat, bottled water, and hand towel. (Limited number of mats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis). Classes are weather permitting.

For more information, contact Parks and Community Events Commissioner Gary Marshall at grmarshall5@gmail.com.

What: Free Yoga Classes at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater Starting Tuesday

Where: 68526 Avenida Lalo Guerrero in Downtown Cathedral City

When: Every Tuesday, 10:00 am – 11:00 am between February 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022