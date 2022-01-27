CAIR Remembers And Reflects On International Holocaust Remembrance Day

(WASHINGTON, D.C., 1/27/22) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today marked International Holocaust Remembrance Dayby expressing solidarity with the Jewish community in the fight against the antisemitic hatred that motivated the Holocaust and that continues to spark hate crimes to this day.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

“As we remember the six million Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazis, we recognize that the antisemitic hatred which led to that crime against humanity continues to exist today. American Muslims stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in the fight against the rising tide of white supremacism and other forms of bigotry here and around the world. Everyone in our nation must stand together to confront hate, which threatens all of our communities.”

Awad said Washington, D.C.-based CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and white supremacy.

CAIR’s mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

