Woman Fatally Shot While In A Dispute At Hemet Home

HEMET (CNS) – A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot during an argument in a Hemet home occupied by multiple people, including children, and the suspect was at large Wednesday.

Asasha Lache Hall of Hemet was gunned down at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Greengable Lane, near Lavender Lane, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Lt. Nathan Miller said Hall was on the first floor of the two-story residence when an argument broke out involving an occupant of the house, identified as 24-year-old Koron LeKeith Lowe.

Lowe has been named a person of interest and is being actively sought by detectives, Miller said. A description was not available.

According to the lieutenant, in addition to Hall and Lowe, three other adults resided at the home, along with two children, ages 5 and 6 years old.

He did not disclose how many occupants were involved in the argument with Lowe, or the possible reasons for the conflict. There were also two visitors in the house at the time, he said.

When the gunfire erupted, the mother of the two children grabbed them and hid in an upstairs room, calling 911, according to Miller, who said two other people fled out of the garage.

Patrol officers converged on the location minutes later and discovered Hall gravely wounded. She died at the scene, according to Miller. No other injuries were reported.

The woman and her two children, whose identities were not disclosed, were safely evacuated, after which members of the Southwest Cities SWAT unit — composed of Hemet, Menifee and Murrieta police officers — were summoned to conduct a detailed search for the shooter. Miller said surrounding houses were evacuated as a precaution.

The search ended several hours later, without an arrest.

Anyone with relevant information, including the possible whereabouts of Lowe, was asked to contact investigators at 951-765-2396.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.